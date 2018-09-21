Govt infiltrating in independence of university system: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that the directive by University Grant's Commission (UGC) to Universities to celebrate anniversary of Surgical Strike is a "pure infiltration of the government in the independence of the university system." Kapil Sibal calling it as a "thoughtless move" by the government said, "The more worrying part is that the circular states if anybody is opposing this, then report to us about the ones opposing this. Therefore, there is an inbuilt threat to those who oppose this move." UGC issued a circular today to the vice chancellors of all universities, providing a list of activities to undertake on September 29, following Government of India's decision to celebrate it as 'Surgical Strike Day'. However, the circular is only advisory in nature and not mandatory or imposed.