Govt Extends Deadline for Linking PAN with Aadhaar till 30 Sep

The government on Sunday, 31 March, extended the deadline for linking PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar by 6 months till 30 September, an official statement said.

This is the sixth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar.

In June last year, the government had said that PAN has to be linked with the biometric ID by 31 March.

"....now the cut-off date for intimating the Aadhaar number and linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30 September 2019, unless specifically exempted," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

However, quoting of Aadhaar will be mandatory while filing income tax returns (ITRs) with effect from 1 April 2019.

The CBDT said there were reports that those PANs which are not linked with Aadhaar number by 31 March may be invalidated, following which the matter was considered by the government and the date extended till 30 September.

