Govt to discuss gross borrowings from external markets with RBI: Governor Das

Reacting on that centre will raise part of market borrowing in external market, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Government has made a budget announcement and we'll interact with them. As debt manager of government of India, I am sure government will have internal discussion with RBI and whatever we need to discuss with government will be done internally." India's sovereign external debt to GDP (gross domestic product) is among the lowest globally at less than 5 per cent. The government would start raising a part of its gross borrowing programme in external markets in external currencies.