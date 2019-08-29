Govt determined to privatise Air India, people interested in acquiring it: Hardeep Puri

While addressing a press conference, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said that people are very much interested in acquiring Air India, whoever acquires Air India will be very fortunate and will be able to run it according to strong private sector principles. "The government's determination to privatise Air India is a given. We have to get the best possible deal and get it in the shortest time available. People are very much interested in acquiring Air India. Whoever acquires Air India will be very fortunate and will be able to run it according to strong private sector principles."