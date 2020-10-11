Govt Depositing Rs 90,000 in Bank Accounts of All Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Samman Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral YouTube Video

New Delhi, October 11: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Central government is depositing Rs 90,000 in the bank accounts of people. The misleading YouTube video states that this has been done by the government under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Samman Yojana'. The fake post has been widely shared on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp among others, leading to confusion among people.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the fake claim going viral on social media is a fake claim. It added saying that no such scheme named 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Samman Yojana' is being run by the Central government. The government has been warning people of such rumours and have urged them not to believe in such fraudulent websites. Students to Be Rewarded With Scholarship Up to Rs 1 Lakh Through National Scholarship Exam? PIB Debunks False News, Reveals Truth Behind Fake Website.

Here's the fact check by PIB:

At a time when the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, social media platforms have been flooded with misinformation and fake news, triggering panic and chaos among people. The government has time and again urged people to be alert of such fake news and visit government websites for any such announcement.