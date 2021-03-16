Govt in Delhi Means L-G, Says Bill Introduced by Centre in LS

The Centre on Monday, 15 March, moved a bill in the Lok Sabha wherein it proposed that the government in the national capital territory of Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, reported news agency IANS.

The bill gives discretionary powers to the L-G even in matters where the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is empowered to make laws.

The proposed legislation also seeks to ensure that the Lieutenant Governor is necessarily granted an opportunity to give their opinion before any decision taken by the Council of Ministers or the Delhi Cabinet is implemented.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has on many occasions challenged the NDA-ruled central government regarding administrative matters in the capital. The bill proposes to amend Sections 21, 24, 33, and 44 of the 1991 Act.

Reacting to the bill, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of an attempt to run the Delhi government through the backdoor, giving more power to the Lieutenant Governor.

"This amendment by the BJP is an attempt by the Centre to govern Delhi by the back door. There should be a legislative assembly for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. This Assembly should have the power to make laws for the whole and any part of the subjects list that matters in Delhi," Sisodia said, added IANS.

"After this amendment, Delhi government will be dependent on L-G office on every single file to get necessary approval from it before implementing. What is the meaning of having an elected government and the Council of Ministers when it has no power?” Sisodia added.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had opposed the move in a tweet. “We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional n anti-democracy move (sic)," Kejriwal had written on Twitter.

The Bill says-



1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG



Then what will elected govt do?



2. All files will go to LG



This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG https://t.co/beY4SDOTYI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 15, 2021

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha called the bill “an unholy attempt to curtail powers of democratically elected Govt with highest mandate in India's electoral history.”

The Bill introduced in Parl today is an unholy attempt to curtail powers of democratically elected Govt with highest mandate in India's electoral history. It is an affront not only to the will of the people but to the spirit of federalism - an inseparable part of basic structure. https://t.co/iWdfc4AItl — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 15, 2021

The Centre's move may lead to another face-off between the elected government and the L-G's office as both have long been at loggerheads over administrative issues.

(With inputs from IANS.)

