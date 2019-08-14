Govt decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on country's infrastructure: PM Modi

While addressing the nation in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, according to the needs of the 21st century, modern infrastructure is being set up. We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on the country's infrastructure." "Earlier, even if a decision was taken on paper that a railway station will be built in an area, there used to be positivity among people for years. Time has changed now, people aren't satisfied with station and they immediately ask 'when will Vande Bharat Express come in our area?'." This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which, he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.