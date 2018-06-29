Govt will get all data on black money from Switzerland by 2019: Piyush Goyal

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal questioned how one can assume illegal transaction or presence of black money based on reports about Indians in Swiss Bank rising to 50% in 2017. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agreement between India and Switzerland has the data from January 1, 2018 till end of accounting year, all data will be made available when their accounting year ends. So how can we already assume that this is black money or illegal transactions?," he said during an interaction with the press.