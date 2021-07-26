Govt cuts customs duty on masur to nil, halves agricultural infrastructure development cess by 10 pc

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/Twitter)

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The central government on Monday reduced basic customs duty on masur dal to zero and also halved agricultural infrastructure development cess on the lentil to 10 per cent.

A notification in this regard was tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The amendments will be effective form Tuesday said the Minister, in a bid to boost domestic supply and check rising prices.

Sitharaman said the basic customs duty has been reduced from 10 per cent to nil on lentils (masur) originated in or exported from countries other than the US.

Moreover, the basic customs duty has been reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent on lentils (masur) originating in or exported from the US, she said.

Further, the Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess on lentils (masur) has been reduced from the present rate of 20 per cent to 10 per cent, she added.

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha today.

Amid an uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Rajaya Sabha has been adjourned till 5 pm. (ANI)