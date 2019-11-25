Govt converting education into privilege: Sitaram Yechury on JNU protests

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury reacted to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students protest row. He said the central government is converting education more into privilege than a right. "The struggle going on in JNU is part of larger struggle in order to protect public funding education in India. These attacks on higher education are coming in the background where this government is carrying out a program of converting education more into privilege than a 'right'."