Govt to continue vigorous efforts to ensure Jadhav's safety, return: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed Rajya Sabha on International Court of Justice verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. He assured that the government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure Jadhav's safety and well being, as well as his early return to India. While speaking in Rajya Sabha, S Jaishankar said, "The International Court of Justice (ICJ) by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of Vienna Convention on several counts." The house also appreciated the legal team of the case for the big win in International court of Justice.