Govt Considering To Ban Both Hardline And Moderate Factions Of Hurriyat: Report

In a major move, the Government is considering to ban both the factions of the All Party Hurriyat Conference under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), reports Indian Express.

Once initiated, the ban would allow the security agencies to arrest any office bearer for being associated with either of the two factions of Hurriyat, the hardline one, as well as the moderate one which are led by Ashraf Sehrai and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, respectively.

The ban would also allow the agencies to block the flow of funds to the two factions.

The discussions along this line are said to have been born out of the evidence and intelligence provided by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Though it should be noted that the Government is still to take the final call on the matter. The final decision will likely be taken at the highest level.

It should be noted that the discussions on the matter are said to have gained momentum following the arrest of six individuals involved in a Pakistani MBBS seats racket. The probe by J&K Police had found that seats allocated to Hurriyat leaders were sold, and the money flowed into terror and secessionist activities.