Govt is committed to security of India-Developed Hydroelectricity Project, says Nepal Ambassador to India on post blast
Reacting on the blast at India-Developed Hydroelectricity Project in Nepal, Nepal Ambassador to India Bharat Regmi on Monday said that the Government is committed to security of the project. He also informed that an investigation has been ordered into the matter. "Yes there was a minor blast on the wall of the project, it was not serious, Nepal is committed to the security of the project. Investigation is on," Regmi said.