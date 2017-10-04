Govt. committed to empower common man: PM Modi

Bringing the public in confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the policies implemented by his Government are aimed at empowering common man across the nation. The Prime Minister added that he will not let the present problems jeopardize the future of the country. "Me apne vartman ki chinta mein desh ke bhavishya ko daav pr nahi laga sakta", he asserted. Prime Minister Modi was addressing a group of company secretaries during a programme marking the golden jubilee year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.