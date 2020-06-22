Govt clarification on LAC vital, shows accountability critical to democracy, reinforces need for transparency

Given the sovereign stakes and the accompanying emotional outpouring, the press statement following the all-party meeting held on Friday was a reassuring and much-needed clarification. Indeed, India is a democratic country with freedom of speech and 'questioning' as a cherished element of our democratic traditions, as against the authoritarian single-party construct of the Chinese system.

Such a liberality in the Indian context allows for the much-needed 'checks and balances' on the dispensation of the day, that ensures transparency and accountability " conversely, this also allows for the play of reckless partisan politics, as Opposition parties could use the opportunity, to embarrass the government. This really is the less relevant sideshow and eventuality, as all political parties are guilty of having partaken in the same smallness of spirit, whether in the treasury benches or in the Opposition benches.

Serious matters pertaining to issues of national security are often subject to confidentiality and privileged-access, therefore to some extent, the hesitation to discuss the same threadbare, could be warranted. There are even laws like the Official Secrets Act that denies the access of information that could be helpful to the enemy nations, or the National Security Act to ensure that matters of confidentiality, remain so. However, without getting into the legalities and specifics of the information-containment framework, ensuring that the narrative developing in the country is one that reflects the overarching truth is dependent to a large extent, on the concerted efforts of the government of the day.

Herein, it is important that no contradictory statements are issued by those in positions of responsibility and that the citizenry is updated on the evolving developments, without prejudicing or compromising with either facts or details, which could be inimical to the interest of the nation.

Two good examples of crisis management communication are the Swedish government " that has entrusted COVID-19 management details to its chief epidemiologist, Ander Tegnell, who remains the single source of all coronavirus-related initiatives and updates " and the sharp debrief of the evolving situation (albeit, with necessary information withholding) by Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh, during the surgical strikes. There was neither ambiguity nor interpretation issues, and matters were explained with clinical efficiency by domain experts.

That sort of approach was glaringly missing in the recent crisis and numerous people in authority were expressing their own views. This opened the field for cross-examination, as the 'facts' stated by these officials often contradicted each other. Therefore, in that light, the explicit clarification that "As regards transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on 15 June arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions" and that "there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces" should be accepted by all and the measures for de-escalation of tensions, supported across the partisan divide.

As the din lowers on the Galwan incident per se, the government must willingly welcome and brace itself for more 'questioning' on the overall India-China relationship, and the restiveness in the neighbourhood, including that with traditional allies like Nepal. For whatever reasons, none of which are the doing of the Opposition parties in India, the country is facing unprecedented turbulence in South Asia and that has to do with the management of foreign relationships.

Therefore, to attribute these hard 'questions' to a malicious agenda by Opposition parties against the armed forces to 'lower their morale' is fallacious, diversionary and equally partisan. The Opposition owes the nation a duty to play the role of a constructive Opposition, and in that role, 'questioning' the acts of any individual is not tantamount to 'questioning' the sovereignty of the nation or the armed forces " the delineation between the nation and an individual or a party, is extremely important. For its part, the Opposition must respect the sensitivities and statements without implying outrageous import or pejorative language that diminishes the discourse of the nation.

