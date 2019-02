While addressing the media on the issue of banning India and Pakistan World Cup match which is scheduled on June 16, Skipper of Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli said, "Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do. We will go by what the Government and the BCCI decides, we will respect that".