Govt Has Banned Chinese Apps like CamScanner, Shein, Club Factory, AppLock and Several Others on App Stores? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's the Truth

New Delhi, June 19: Amid the growing demand of boycotting Chinese goods in parts of India following the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, several fake messages are doing rounds on social media regarding boycotting China products. In a latest such incident, a viral message of an order allegedly from NIC claims that the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has prohibited some apps from being made available on App Stores. These apps include CamScanner, Shein, TikTok, Club Factory, AppLock, BeautyPlus, among others.

The claim states: "A viral message of an order allegedly from NIC claims that @GoI_Meity has prohibited some apps from being made available on App Stores". The fake order comprises of a list of names 15 apps and states that the government has urged people to stop using them with immediate effect. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the news is fake as no such instruction has been given by the Ministry of Electronics & Information or the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Claim: A viral message of an order allegedly from NIC claims that @GoI_Meity has prohibited some apps from being made available on App Stores. #PIBFactCheck: The Order is #Fake. No such instruction has been given by @GoI_MeitY or NIC. pic.twitter.com/Dt7rMR7nIz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 19, 2020





In another similar incident, a fake news was being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that the the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has directed its personnel and their family members to delete 52 Chinese apps such as TikTok, LIKE, Helo among others from their smartphones.

At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, fake news and misinformation is being circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others. The government has time and again urged people not to fall a prey to such fake rumours that trigger panic and chaos among people.