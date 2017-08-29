UP Govt. awards state sports players with Rani Laxmi Bai, Laxman awards

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 29 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday awarded the sports players of the state by Rani Laxmi Bai and Laxman Award.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of National Sports Day presented the sportsmen with the prestigious awards at a programme held in the state capital.

"I congratulate everyone on the occasion of National Sports Day. We are hopeful that UP will have a big name in the field of sports in the days to come," Adityanath said on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also announced that they will be renaming the Saifai Sports College with that of Major Dhyan Chand's name.

The sports players, who were honoured with this award, are given a citation, bronze statue of Rani Laxmi Bai and Laxman and a cash prize of Rs. 3,11,000.

Following are the names of the sportspersons who were felicitated in the programme:

• Danish Muztaba (Hockey)

• Mohammad Asab (Shooting)

• Rahul Chaudhary (Kabaddi)

• Siddharth Verma (Gymnastic)

• Shanish Mani Mishra (Soft Tennis)

• Rajnish Mishra (Hockey)

• Manjula Pathak (Handball)

• Shreya Kumar (Soft Tennis)

• Gargi Yadav (Wrestling)

• Sushila Pawar (Weight Lifting)

• Shreya Singh (Taekwondo)

• Preeti Gupta (Kho Kho)

• Ranjana (Hockey)

• Anshu Dalal (Judo)

To be eligible for the award, a sport player should be

-a native of Uttar Pradesh.

-He/ she should be the part of state team for at least three years.

-He/ she must have taken part in a national competition also, they must have taken part in any international event while being a part of the national team. (ANI)