Govt approves three officials' new appointments

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointments of three officials to different ministries on Friday.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions today, the committee has approved the appointment of Anand Kumar, S Aparna, and Apurva Chandra.

Kumar will take over as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture as Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes, Ministry of Social justice and empowerment upon Ajoy Kumar's superannuation on September 30.

Aparna will take over as Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers upon PD Vaghela's superannuation on September 30.

Chandra will replace Heera Lal Samariya as the Special Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence has been also approved as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment after Samariya's superannuation on September 30. (ANI)

