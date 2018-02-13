Govt. added 90,000 circuit kilometers, removed constraint in power transmission, says RK Singh

While attending ANI's India Infracon 2018 in national capital on Tuesday, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power RK Singh said that BJP-led government has added 90,000 circuit kilometers to existing power infrastructure. The Minister said that when BJP came to power the transmission line were 2 lakhs and 90 thousand circuit kilometers, to which the government has added 90,000 circuit kilometers, which is 1/3rd of what was added since independence. He also said that there were constraints in transferring power from North and Central India and the government has removed them, which is why they can now build power from anywhere and transfer it anywhere.