Govindan Lakshmanan Clinches 5,000m Gold at 57th National Open Athletics Championships

Lakshmanan recently had won a gold in the 3,000m event at the Asian Indoor Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

New Delhi: On the opening day of the 57th National Open Athletics Championships Govindan Lakshmanan of Services bagged gold medal in the men’s 5000 metre race after he clocked a time of 14 minutes, 4.21 seconds to beat second placed Abhishek Pal of Railways, who recorded a time of 14 minute 8.38 seconds. Mann Singh of Services took the bronze with a time of 14:08.87, reports PTI.

It was way below Lakshmanan’s personal best (of 13:35.69), which he achieved during the Worlds in London.

In the 5000m women’s race, L Surya won in a time of 16 minutes, 2.85 seconds to lead a Railways one-two ahead of Chinta Yadav (16:40.45). Saigeeta Naik of All India Police took the third place.

Incidentally, Surya is the daughter of Lakshmanan’s long-time coach S Loganathan.

In the men’s shot put, Tejinder Pal Singh of Services pipped former national record holder Om Prakash Singh to the gold by hurling the iron ball to 18.86 metres.

Tejinder sealed the first place with his final throw after trailing Om Prakash for most part of the competition.

Railways’ Jasdeep Singh claimed the bronze medal in the event.

Sarita P Singh of Railways won the women’s hammer throw with an effort of 60.54m.

Davinder Singh Kang, who reached the final round of men’s javelin throw in the World Athletics Championship in London last month, qualified for the final here.

The men’s long jump saw two athletes from the host state Tamil Nadu qualify for tomorrow’s final.

Results (All finals):

Men: 5,000m: 1. G Lakshmanan (Services) 14:04.21; 2.

Abhishek Pal (Railways) 14:08.38; 3. Mann Singh (Services) 14:08.87.

Shot Put: 1 Tejinder Pal Toor (Services) 18.86m; 2. Om Prakash Singh (ONGC) 18.80m; 3. Jasdeep Singh (Railways) 18.51m.

Women: 5,000m: 1. L Suriya (Railways) 16:02.85; 2. Chinta Yadav (Railways) 16:40.45; 3. Saigeeta Naik (All-India Police) 16:53.97.

Hammer Throw: 1. Sarita P Singh (Railways) 60.54m; 2.

Gunjan Singh (Railways) 59.10m; 3. Jyoti (Haryana) 57.07m.

With inputs from PTI.