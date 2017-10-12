Governors should lead by example in cleanliness: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Governors can become catalytic agents of change in society and urged them to lead by example in the cause of cleanliness.

Addressing the opening session of the 'Conference of Governors' at Rashtrapati Bhawan here, Modi said the target of "New India" by 2022 can be achieved only by making it a people's movement.

He encouraged Governors to interact at length with students and teachers in this regard.

All Governors can become catalytic agents of change in society, while upholding the sanctity of the Constitution, Modi said, according to an official release.

The Prime Minister also said that festivals and anniversaries can be great motivators and energisers in the quest for change.

He said that Governors can motivate banks to give loans under Mudra scheme to tribals, Dalits and women, especially in the period between Constitution Day on November 26 and Ambedkar Mahaparinirvana Diwas on December 6.

Citing the example of "Hackathon" conducted by the Union Government where students had proposed technology solutions to several problems, Modi said the universities should be centres of innovation.

In the same vein, he said youth in every state must focus on one sport.

Encouraging Governors to lead by example in the cause of cleanliness, he noted that Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birth anniversary will be celebrated in 2019, is a source of inspiration in the work towards an Open Defecation Free India.

The Prime Minister encouraged Lt. Governors of union territories to share the best practices being adopted by them in areas such as solar energy, Direct Benefit Transfer, and making UTs kerosene-free.

He said these achievements must be extended across all UTs speedily.

