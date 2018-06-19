Governor rule to be imposed in J and K to control situation in valley: BJP

After pulling out the alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that for BJP Jammu and Kashmir is the integral part India. He added that to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state, Centre has decided that the reigns of power in the state be handed over to the Governor. "Keeping in mind larger interest of India's security and integrity, fact is that J and K is an integral part of India, in order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state we have decided that the reigns of power in the state be handed over to the Governor," Ram Madhav said.