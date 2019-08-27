Government wants to 'privatise' all sectors, bring company 'raj': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), on August 27 said that the BJP wants to bring new company 'raj', a company 'raj' in which the factories, PSU, money will give in the hand of the few people in India. Government wants to 'privatise' all the sectors. Her comments came after the workers are agitating against the 'factory's privatisation'. It was alleged that government was seeking to secretly 'privatise' Modern Coach Factory in UP's Raebareli.