Government to set up specific agriculture export zones

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said specific agriculture export zones, which are well-connected to ports and airports, will be set up in the country to boost exports of farm products.

Speaking at an event organised by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), he said the government had drafted a new national agriculture export policy to support the export of organic products.

"The policy has been jointly prepared by the Ministries of Commerce, Agriculture, and Food Processing. The commerce ministry will also set up a series of centres in states to help organic farmers to brand and sell products to international market, where demand for such products is high," said a press release quoting him as saying.

India produces about 600 million tonnes of agriculture and horticulture products annually.

Prabhu said the policy spoke about doubling farmers' income and increase the share of agricultural exports from present about $30 billion to over $60 billion by 2022.

"The policy will also help in checking food and vegetable wastage which is about 30 per cent at present by increasing exports and increasing food processing," he said.

"The agriculture export policy has pitched for greater involvement of states, improvement in infrastructure and logistics, and promotion of R&D activities for new product development for the upcoming markets."

Prabhu said the government was in touch with various countries including UAE, Oman where import is done in large quantity besides China for pharmaceuticals products.

