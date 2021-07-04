Government Set To Bring Out New National Cybersecurity Strategy This Year

The Government is set to release a new cybersecurity strategy this year that would holistically cover the entire ecosystem of cyberspace in India, reports The Economic Times.

National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant shared the development at an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI). He said, "The vision of this strategy is to ensure safe, secure, resilient, vibrant, and trusted cyberspace."

Pant shared that the new strategy would serve as a guideline to tackle various aspects, be it data as a national resource, building indigenous capabilities or cyber audit. He further added that there are about 80 odd deliverables that will come out of this new strategy.

Particularly speaking about the national security narrative for the telecom sector, Pant said, "While other nations have created a black-list of companies that cannot operate in the country, India is the only nation to create a white-list of telecom companies that are allowed to operate in India."

While emphasising that the companies allowed must be a "trusted source", Pant also added, "We were able to create and launch the trusted telecom portal during the pandemic and within six months."