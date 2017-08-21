Government seeks holistic approach from Asia-Pacific region for Digital India

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Communications Minister Manoj Sinha on Monday called for holistic planning rather than a piecemeal approach to achieve the vision of Digital India and sought a collaborative approach by the Asia-Pacific governments.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Talking about India's vision of digitalisation, Sinha stressed on three key visions.

He mentioned about providing digital infrastructure to every individual in India, providing government services on demand via digital platforms which in turn will promote employment opportunities, education and better e-governance and finally eradication of the digital divide.

