Government secretly wanted to sign RCEP: PL Punia

National spokesperson of Congress and Rajya Sabha Member, PL Punia on November 05 said that the government secretly wanted to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). He said, "However the Congress protested against it so they (Government) had to back out. We had a booming economy back then and balance of payment was also in our favour. By what means have they kept China in the association." India will not be part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP -- which will be the world's largest free trade pact of 16 nations. India has called for a "mutually beneficial RCEP in which all sides gain reasonably", which, on the ground, involves market access and tariffs.