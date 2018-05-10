Government school girls undergo training by Indian Mountaineering Foundation
A group of girls from a Government school in New Delhi took up mountaineering training by Indian Mountaineering Foundation to earn skill set of trekking, mountain climbing and expedition. The students were trained under the supervision of Manish Kumar Kilaniya, national level rock climber. The girls underwent several training exercises like army obstacles, zip lining, casualty evacuation. IMF was founded in 1957 to promote mountaineering in India.