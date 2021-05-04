Government Says Did Not Waste Time in Effective Allocation and Distribution of COVID-19 Relief Materials, Rejects Report Alleging Delay

New Delhi, May 2: News channel India Today, in its recent news story, alleged that while the first consignment of COVID-19 assistance arrived in India on April 25, the Centre took seven days to frame the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of distributing these life-saving medical supplies. Reacting to the report, the government today said the story misinterprets factual information and is totally misleading. Report Claims State Govts Hiding Actual COVID-19 Death Count Under Centre's Pressure, PIB Fact Check Rejects Claim.

"While the Standard Operating Procedure for allocations was issued by the Health Ministry on 2nd May, 2021, the work for receipt, allocation and distribution to the States and UTs through the Central and other Health Institutions started immediately as the global community started to support the Government of India efforts for fighting the global pandemic," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Indian Govt Asked Airlines Not to Fly Chinese Nationals? Hardeep Puri Rejects Reports, Says 'No Such Information From Our Side'.

The Coordination Cell under Addl. Secretary (Health) was created in the Health Ministry on April 26 and started work instantly, said the government. "The inter-ministerial cell for prompt and effective coordination between various stakeholders comprises of one Joint Secretary on deputation from Ministry of Education, two Addl. Secy level officers from MEA, Chief Commissioner Customs, Economic Advisor from Ministry of Civil Aviation, Technical Advisor Dte. GHS, Representatives from HLL, two Joint Secretaries from the Health Ministry and Secretary General along with another representatives from Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)," it added.

The ministry also advised India Today that they may refrain from selective use of facts published in the public domain, and not misinterpret facts "to suit their own narrative".