Government with red flags has halted development in Tripura PM Modi

Giving the example of a traffic signal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Tripura's Agartala slammed the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The development of the state is halted at a red signal, unless you uproot this red flag party, there could be no development, said PM Modi. He further added that condition can be rectified only when Bharatiya Janata Party's Saffron and Green colour will be introduced to the state.