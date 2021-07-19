Government presses for passage of bills at LS BAC meeting, opposition keen on discussion on price rise, farmers' protest

Visuals from Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The government sought to give priority to the passage of five bills to replace ordinances in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha on Monday while the opposition pressed for a discussion on various issues including price rise, protest by farmers and Rafale fighter deal.

The BAC meeting was presided over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The monsoon session of parliament began on Monday.

Sources said the government pressed for taking up Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, The Essential Defence Service Bill and The Indian Medicine Central Council Amendment Bill, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill. All these bills seek to replace ordinances.

The government was also keen on discussion and passage of Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 during the first week of the monsoon session.

Opposition parties demanded a discussion on issues like price rise, problems in agriculture, farmers' protest, COVID-19 management, and vaccines.

Sources said Trinamool Congress wanted a discussion on issues like price rise, COVID-19, and farmers' protest whereas Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary of Congress was keen that the House takes up issues like price rise, Rafale fighter deal, and allegations related to snooping using Pegasus spyware.

Members of BAC include BSP's Ritesh Pandey, Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD-U , Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry of Congress, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, V Muraleedharan, Rakesh Singh and Sunil Kumar Singh, PP Chaudhary, Sanjay Jaiswal and Jagdambika Pal from BJP, Nama Nageswara Rao of TRS, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Trinamool Congress, Anubhav Mohanty of BJD, SS Palanimanickam of DMK, Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena and PV Midhun Reddy of YSRCP.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State in the Ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal are also members.

Sources said BJP members raised issues of women reservation, OBC reservation and expressed deep disappointment over the opposition causing disruption when Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to introduce the union council of ministers after the recent expansion and reshuffle.

The monsoon session of parliament began on Monday. (ANI)