Government plans to set up 'Ganga Museum'

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organized a two-day international workshop on "Developing a Ganga Museum Concept: Exchanging Experiences and Ideas between India and Europe" along with GIZ India as part of Indo-German development co-operation. In its mission to clean and rejuvenate the holy river, NMCG's main focus is to enhance public participation. To increase public awareness about the importance of the holy river, NMCG has been reaching out to the public in numerous ways. As part of the public outreach activities, the establishment of the Ganga Museum and Interpretation Center has been visualized by NMCG as a key platform for dissemination of information related to Ganga river's history, mythology as well as its rejuvenation. Experts from around the world were invited to pitch in ideas and share their expertise for the museum. International experts believe that the museum will play a crucial role in enhancing public participation and make them aware of the ways to keep the pious river clean. It is awareness amongst the masses that is most important to keep river Ganga clean as it is the general public who pollute it by leaving garbage into the river. The museum, using artworks and other creative ways, will help NMCG create awareness in a number of ways.