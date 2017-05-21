Our government will find permanent solution to Kashmir issue: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the government under Bharatiya Janata party would find the permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.Addressing a public gathering, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan has been trying to destabilise India by creating violence in Kashmir. He further added that our government had invited Pakistan Prime Minister to the oath ceremony. He said that whole Kashmir valley is ours.