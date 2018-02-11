Government is not yet satisfied with 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings: PM Modi
While addressing the Indian Diaspora during the inauguration ceremony of the 'BAPS Temple project' at Dubai Opera House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's jump in the 'Ease of Doing Business' Rankings is unprecedented. PM Modi also stated that the government is not yet satisfied with the rankings and wants to improve more. He said that the government will make all the necessary reforms to bring India in the 'global benchmark' for doing business.