Government has not taken ownership of dialogue process with China, alleges Owaisi

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that political leadership has not taken ownership of the dialogue process with China over border tensions and said opposition parties have a right to ask government questions related to national security.

"We have the right to ask the government how did the 20 jawans lose their lives in Ladakh. There should be a debate on this issue. Why are there no daily briefings on this? Today, there are only selective leaks," Owaisi told ANI.

Owaisi, who made a series of tweets, termed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Lok Sabha on the situation on the eastern border as "weak" and "inadequate".

"You are talking about talks led by militaries of both sides. What political guidance has the govt given to the Armed Forces? Why has the political leadership not taken ownership of the process? Why make the army the proxy?" he asked in a tweet.

"Why is this process being pushed on the armed forces? It's not their job to engage in diplomacy - this is your job. Why did India accept Russian mediation on this bilateral issue? Since you've done it, will you do accept mediation for disputes with other neighbours also," he asked in another tweet.

He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's earlier remarks concerning Aksai Chin.

"Have you backtracked from this position and decided to cede territory to China in Ladakh?" he asked. (ANI)

