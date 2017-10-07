Government will modernise marine security, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that the Centre is looking closely on Marine Policing sector and assured that the government will modernise the marine security as well. PM Modi said that the government will also set up an institute of marine security in Dwarka which will draw people and experts from all over India to the state. PM Modi said that the world's attention is being drawn to India and people are coming to invest in the country.