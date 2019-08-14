Government has love for Kashmir, not Kashmiris: Owasi on abrogation of Article 370

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (ANI): Criticising the move of the central government for abrogating Article 370, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I know this government has love for Kashmir, but not for Kashmiris. I know it has love for the land but no love for those who live there. It loves power but not justice. They only want to retain power. But I shall remind that no one lives or rules for eternity."