UP Government Jobs: Apply for 1276 Vacancies Under MGNREGA

The Uttar Pradesh government has opened the application process for nearly 1300 vacancies under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state. Interested candidates who are eligible for the job can visit sewayojan.up.nic.in and apply for the vacant positions.

The state government is hiring to fill up 1278 vacant posts under the MGNREGA scheme. A total of 191 additional program officers, 197 assistant accountants, 774 technical assistants and 116 computer operators will be hired.

Government has also implemented the ‘first come first serve’ policy in the recruitment process. In this, the application of three early candidates from each category will be sent to the related department for certification, and they will be selected if deemed fit for the job, informed rural development commissioner Awadesh Kumar Tiwari.

The recruitment process is taking place in 74 districts including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Basti, Chitrakoot and others.

While there will be no examination for the 1278 posts, candidates will be accepted only if they have the mandatory qualification. For the post of additional program officer, a postgraduate degree from a recognised university or other higher education institute is necessary. Candidates having degrees of MBA, MCA and MSW will be given preference. The salary of an additional program officer will be Rs 28,000 per month.

For those applying for assistant accountant post should possess a B. Com degree from a recognised university. They will be paid Rs 11,200 per month. Technical assistants must have a diploma in Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Trade. Their salary will also be Rs11,200 per month.

Finally, the candidates applying for the post of computer operator should have an O Level certificate in computer applications. The salary for the computer operators will be Rs 11, 200 per month.

The existing reservation rules will be applicable for the recruitment process.

