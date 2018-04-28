Government initiates 'Bhu Seva' to provide integrated land services

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a new project called 'Bhu Seva' with an aim to provide integrated services related with land. Explaining the progress of the state's revenue department, Deputy Chief Minister K E Krishnamurthy said, "The revolutionary changes in the department achieved many awards and rewards from central government. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India to complete geo-tagging of each land parcel in the state." Ch Vijayamohan, Mission Director, Bhu Seva Project explained the project and said, "Under this project, each land parcel will be given a Bhudhar Number, a unique 11-digit number. It will be useful for easy identification of the details of land parcel as a unique ID."