Government to link industry, handloom clusters

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Artisan Speak, an event to be held at the Elephanta Caves on Monday, will mark a new beginning of commitments by the private sector towards the development of Indias handlooms.

Handloom promotion will get a boost due to the signing of collaborative arrangements between the government and leading retailers and textile brands.

Under the agreements to be signed between the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and textile companies, Weavers' Service Centres (WSCs) under the office of DC (Handlooms) will act as facilitators, linking textile companies and handloom clusters, an official statement said.

The WSCs will enable textile firms directly source their requirements from handloom clusters, as per defined quality, cost and time constraints. This will also result in better price realisation and improved market understanding for weavers.

Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani will be present on the occasion, as will cricket star Sachin Tendulkar on behalf of M/s Arvind True Blue Limited.

Arvind True Blue Limited, Raymond Ltd., Welspun India Limited, Titan Co. Ltd. and Reliance Retail Limited are the textiles companies which will sign agreements with the Ministry of Textiles.

The strategic partnership between big brands and handloom clusters is aimed at establishing long-term market linkages between key industry players on the one hand and handloom weavers on the other.

The event will also include a grand showcase of Indian textiles, through a curated cultural show, with participation of leading designers. The presentation by established and emerging designers along with artisans will be based on GI (Geographical Indication) textiles drawn from various regions across India.

Designers Rahul Mishra and Meera and Muzaffar Ali will showcase Chikankari, Payal Khandwala has worked with Banarasi brocades and master weaver Shantilal Bhangade will present works in Paithani.

There will be Gaurang who will showcase Kancheepuram silks, Ushadevi Balakrishnan from Kerala presenting Balaramapuram sarees,

designer Karishma Shahani Khan showcasing kota doria/Chanderi textiles, Padmaja showcasing Maheshwari textiles, artisan Rajib Debnath (Burdwan) showcasing Jamdani saris, and designer Abraham & Thakore have worked with hand-block prints on handloom cotton.

The event, backed by IMG Reliance, will also be marked by a cultural programme, with music and dance performances.

