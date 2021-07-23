Government does not want Parliament to function, alleges Trinamool Congress Party

TMC MP Derek O'Brien addressing a press conference (Photo/ANI)

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing standoff between Centre and the Opposition over the latter's demands for the repeal of agricultural laws and for a probe into the Pegasus issue at the Monsoon Session of the parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Friday took a dig at the Centre for not discussing key issues raised by the party.

"We want Parliament to run and the government does not want Parliament to run," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said while addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

TMC's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha and party's chief Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said: "There has to be a structured discussion in the Parliament, however, this kind of discussion is been avoided in the Parliament which is unfortunate."

TMC demanded that Parliament should take up for discussion three to four key issues including Pegasus and farm laws, which are hitting the national dailies on a regular basis.

Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena MPs today protested against the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe in this matter.

Meanwhile, farmers have been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the scrapping of three new agricultural laws. Several Opposition parties including Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

On the suspension of TMC MP Shantanu Sen from the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament TMC's Sukhendu Roy said: "There is a legitimate expectation of being heard and that has been denied. We condemn this decision and hold this arbitrary and vexatious."

He further objected to the motion stating it was not on the list of business of the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suspended Santanu Sen for the remaining period of the ongoing Monsoon Session after the TMC MP a day before snatched and tore to pieces the statement on Pegasus matter from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha.

Following this, there was a heated exchange of words between members of BJP and TMC. Marshals had to intervene to bring the situation under control. (ANI)