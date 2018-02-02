Government to take care of 50 crore people's health with 'Namocare': Dharmendra Pradhan at AIIMS

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated several departments at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Bubaneswar and attended the annual event at the campus. Addressing the students during the event, Union Minister Pradhan said that health scheme announced in the budget focuses majorly on health and it is much bigger than Obama regime's 'Obamacare' and people are calling it 'Namocare'. Minister had an interactive session with the students on the occasion and he shared his experiences with them. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is the second ranking medical college after AIIMS Delhi, Minister Pradhan said.