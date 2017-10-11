Government aspires to make different railway corridors for freight, passengers: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal has said that despite being late, India in a changed mindset is in a hurry to provide most efficient modes of transport to serve the common man. Goyal said this while attending the International Rail conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Goyal added that the government aspires that freight and passengers should have different corridors, which will make Indian railways safer, comfortable and more profitable.