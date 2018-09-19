Government appoints MD & CEO in 10 PSU banks

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The government has appointed Managing Directors and Chief Executives of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) including the Indian Bank and the Syndicate Bank, said an official on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Personnel and Training, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the 10 appointments following proposals from the Department of Financial Services, under the Union Ministry of Finance.

Among those appointed are Padmaja Chundru, Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in the Indian Bank, while another Deputy MD of SBI Mrutyunjay Mahapatra has been appointed as MD and CEO of the Syndicate Bank.

As per an information note issued on Wednesday, SBI Deputy MD Pallav Mohapatra has been appointed as MD and CEO of the Central Bank of India.

"Necessary communication in this regard has been sent to the Department of Financial Services," the note read.

