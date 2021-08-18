Government agencies, Scientists study rocks at Kinnaur landslide site

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh), Aug 18 (ANI): Various Government agencies and scientists are studying the rocks at the site of the landslide in the Nigul Sari region of Kinnaur. DRDO officials, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other prominent agencies are conducting a detailed inspection. They aim to ascertain the cause behind frequent landslides in the region. "It was done to identify causes of landslides, techniques, and solutions to be used to prevent more such disasters and consequent damages in the future. Data has been obtained and the study will be done on a scientific basis,” said KL Suman, Executive Engineer of National Highway Authority of India.