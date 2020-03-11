Government to take action on power cut by DVC: CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on March 11 visited his ancestral village Nemra along with his family for the Baha puja. Officers of the district administration and people from neigbouring village were also present. People told their grievances related to power cut to the Jharkhand Chief Minister and submitted applications. Speaking on the power cut by Damodar Valley Corporation (DCV), CM Soren said, "In other states the electricity arrear of production companies goes upto 50 thousand, still their electricity connection is not cut. DVC functions under Government of India. After consultation, the government will take decision on it." Recently, Shibu Soren filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand. Polling for the Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held on March 26.