'Gotham' renewed for final season

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) The Batman origin series "Gotham" has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The final season will focus on Bruce Wayne's transformation into the caped crusader, reports variety.com.

The series stars David Mazouz as a young Bruce Wayne, Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin and Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/The Riddler.

The show is based on DC Comics characters and is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

"Gotham" is aired on Zee Cafe in India.

--IANS

nn/in