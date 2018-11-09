'GoT' star Vladimir Furdik to appear at Delhi Comic Con 2018

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) There is good news for "Game of Thrones" Indian fans as the Night King from the show, Vladimir Furdik, will mark his presence at the upcoming 8th edition of Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con.

To take place from December 7 to December 9, the three-day festival will treat the city's fandom to the best of comics, movies, television, games and cosplay.

Talking about the comic con, Furdik said in a statement: "I am looking forward to coming back to India and visiting Delhi and meeting my fans. I have wonderful memories from my last visit to India and I am looking forward trying out the excellent food and seeing your beautiful country again."

This time, the Delhi Comic Con 2018 will feature international comic book writers and artistes like Declan Shalvey, John Layman and Peter Nguyen, along with popular Indian comic book creators such as Saumin Patel, Abhijeet Kini, Alicia Souza, Rahil Mohsin, Akshay Dhar, Vivek Goel and Aniruddho Chakraborty among others.

The tickets for the event are available on the official site of Comic Con.

