GoT Season 7: Dragons Emerge As The Ultimate Warriors

Season 7 is when Dragons come to power and Season 8 is when they will rule - the ice or the fire, that remains to be seen.

*The post contains SPOILERS*

The end has begun and surprisingly it brings a sadistic smile on your face along with fear and anticipation. The finale of the penultimate season, titled The Dragon and The Wolf, is not high on action but definitely, puts things in perspective for the final showdown and things after that. There are a lot of talks, conspiracies, sentences and savage attitudes. However, one thing that steals all the thunder and keeps your heart pacing is the Dragon, again. Now, the entire season 7 rode high on Dragons and their might, both literally and metaphorically. From 'Dragon stone' to 'Dragon-glass', Dragon's wrath to Dragon's death, there has been a lot of and about the beast that fans got to know this season.

The season began with Dragon blood Daenerys Targaryen returning to her home at Dragonstone, and Jon Snow wielding a little stack of dragon-glass till Samwell Tarley told him about a pile of mountain lying under the Targaryen city. The dragon glass is the reason Jon meets Daenerys and starts off what is going to become a powerful (incestuous) love-story.

Daenerys’ favourite dragon-kid Drogon was a real star this season. From giving us the most spectacular fire-breathing scene of the season to actually recognizing the Targaryen blood running in Jon's veins, the big one is indeed a finder- of greater victories and kings. One single dragon changed the game for Targaryen, as Lannisters lost a won battle at Highgarden with Jaime Lannister almost getting burned by dragon fire.

